JEE Advanced 2023 Results Tomorrow on jeeadv.ac.in: Here’s How to Check Score, Toppers List, Cutoff

Apart from the JEE Advanced 2023 Results, the final answer key for JEE Advanced will also be published on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 Results: IIT Guwahati will upload the category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) on the JEE Advanced 2023 online portal.

JEE Advanced 2023 Results: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is all set to declare JEE Advanced 2023 results on June 18. The candidates can check their score on official website– jeeadv.ac.in. This year, over 1.8 lakh (1,80,226) aspirants are waiting for the results.

Apart from the JEE Advanced 2023 Results, the final answer key for JEE Advanced will also be published on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. After the results are announced, IIT Guwahati will then upload the category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) on the JEE Advanced 2023 online portal.

After the results are declared, the candidates will receive a text message notification on their registered mobile numbers, individual JEE Advanced rank cards will not be physically sent to the candidates.

The IIT entrance exam was conducted on June 4 and the question papers were made available for download on the official website the following day. Moreover, candidates were able to download their JEE Advanced response sheets starting from June 9.

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: Here’s How to Check Score

First log in to the official exam website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Then, click on JEE Advanced 2023 Result on the homepage.

After this, you need to enter login credentials like registration number and password

Them you will see JEE Advanced scorecard on the screen.

After reviewing your scores, select the download option.

Now, save copy of the result to your device for future reference.

The JEE Advanced students need to carefully study the results and confirm the accuracy of the personal data on the scoreboard. After the results are declared, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 process will start on June 19, 2023, at 5:00 PM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.