JEE Advanced 2023 Result: Check Zone Wise Topper List Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Link at jeeadv.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has announced the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 18, 2023. Along

Updated: June 18, 2023 11:06 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Link at jeeadv.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has announced the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 18, 2023. Along with the result, IIT Guwahati has published the final answer key on its website. Eligible students check and download the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result atjeeadv.ac.in. The Institute has also opened the registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: Check IIT JEE Adv Zone – Wise Topper List

  • CRL 1: VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY from IIT Hyderabad
  • CRL 2: RAMESH SURYA THEJA from IIT Hyderabad
  • CRL 3: RISHI KALRA from IIT Roorkee
  • CRL 4: RAGHAV GOYAL from IIT Roorkee
  • CRL 5: ADDAGADA VENKATA SIVARAM from IIT Hyderabad
  • CRL 6: PRABHAV KHANDELWAL from IIT Delhi
  • CRL 7: BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY from IIT Hyderabad
  • CRL 8: MALAY KEDIA from IIT Delhi
  • CRL 9: NAGIREDDY BALAAJI REDDY from IIT Hyderabad
  • CRL 10: YAKKANTI PANI VENKATA MANEENDHAR REDDY IIT Hyderabad

