JEE Advanced 2023 Result: Check Zone Wise Topper List Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Link at : The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has announced the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 18, 2023. Along with the result, IIT Guwahati has published the final answer key on its website. Eligible students check and download the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result at . The Institute has also opened the registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: Check IIT JEE Adv Zone – Wise Topper List

CRL 1: VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY from IIT Hyderabad

CRL 2: RAMESH SURYA THEJA from IIT Hyderabad

CRL 3: RISHI KALRA from IIT Roorkee

CRL 4: RAGHAV GOYAL from IIT Roorkee

CRL 5: ADDAGADA VENKATA SIVARAM from IIT Hyderabad

CRL 6: PRABHAV KHANDELWAL from IIT Delhi

CRL 7: BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY from IIT Hyderabad

CRL 8: MALAY KEDIA from IIT Delhi

CRL 9: NAGIREDDY BALAAJI REDDY from IIT Hyderabad

CRL 10: YAKKANTI PANI VENKATA MANEENDHAR REDDY IIT Hyderabad

