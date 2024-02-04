Home

JEE Advanced 2024 Exam Date Clashes With BITSAT Session 1 Exams

The BITSAT 2024 Session 1 is set to take place from May 21 to May 26, 2024. However, it coincides with the JEE (Advanced) 2024 examination, which is scheduled for May 26, 2024. This results in an overlap of one examination day between BITSAT and JEE (Advanced). This year, the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE) Advanced 2024 examination will be organized by the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras. As per the notification, the JEE Advanced Paper 1 will be held between 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Going by the BITSAT notification, each day the exam will be conducted in two slots. The first slot will be from 9:00 AM till 12:00 noon and the second slot will be from 2:00 PM till 5:00 PM. While BITSAT-2024 tests are scheduled to be held from May 21 to May 26, 2024, for Session-1 and 22nd June – 26th June 2024 for Session-2, some of the test centers may operate only for a limited duration during this period depending on the number of applications received. The final list of the centers will be announced on the BITS admission website after all the applications are

received.

