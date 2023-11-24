Home

JEE Advanced 2024 Exam on May 26; Registration Schedule, Syllabus Here

JEE Advanced 2024 Exam Date: The JEE (Advanced) 2024 examination will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2024. The registration process is scheduled to begin on April 21.

