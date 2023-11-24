Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2024 Exam on May 26; Registration Schedule, Syllabus Here

JEE Advanced 2024 Exam on May 26; Registration Schedule, Syllabus Here

JEE Advanced 2024 Exam Date: The JEE (Advanced) 2024 examination will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2024. The registration process is scheduled to begin on April 21.

Published: November 24, 2023 8:14 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Advanced admit card 2023, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023, JEE Advanced Admit Card, IIT Guwahati, JEE Advanced admit card, jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card, JEE Advanced 2023, JEE Advanced, JEE Advanced hall ticket 2023,JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023,JEE Advanced Admit Card,JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card,JEE Advanced 2023,JEE Advanced,IIT JEE Advanced 2023,JEE Advanced 2023 admit card, admit card of JEE Advanced 2023, jee advanced 2023, jee advanced 2023 date, jee adv, jee advanced 2022 paper, jee advanced 2023 exam date, jee advanced syllabus, jee advanced marks vs rank, nta, jee advanced 2022 question paper, jee advanced 2023 syllabus, jee advanced 2023 dates, jee main 2023, jee advanced hall ticket 2023, jee advanced 2023 hall ticket, hall ticket of jee advanced,cutoff of jee mains 2023,iit bombay,jee advanced admit card,iit delhi cutoff,iiit hyderabad cutoff,iit madras cutoff,bengal institute of technology,university of calcutta,josaa,college predictor jee,jee advanced 2023 cutoff,josaa counselling 2023
JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2023 Revised; Check Important Dates, Other Details Here

JEE Advanced 2024 Exam Date: The JEE (Advanced) 2024 examination will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2024. The registration process is scheduled to begin on April 21.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.