JEE Advanced 2024 Information Bulletin Released; Major Changes, PDF Inside

JEE Advanced 2024 Information Bulletin: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras has released the information brochure for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Advanced examination. The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the

Joint Admission Board 2024 (JAB 2024). The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2024 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in Clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2024-25.

The registration process is scheduled to begin on April 21. Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website – . The last date to submit the application is April 30. The competitive examination will be held for 2 papers; Paper 1 will be held between 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Institute will release the JEE Advanced Admit Card on May 17, 2024.

As per the latest information bulletin, the JEE Advanced application fee 2024 has been increased for all categories.

