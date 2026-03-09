By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JEE Advanced 2026 exam date OUT! Registration to begin from April; paper pattern, eligibility here
According to an official statement, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee will hold the JEE Advanced exam on May 17, 2026.
