JEE Advanced 2026 exam date OUT! Registration to begin from April; paper pattern, eligibility here

According to an official statement, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee will hold the JEE Advanced exam on May 17, 2026.

JEE (Advanced) 2026 examination date has been announced. According to an official statement, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee will hold the JEE Advanced exam on May 17, 2026.

