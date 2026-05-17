Home

Education

JEE Advanced 2026 exam today; candidate responses sheet, provisional answer keys to release on this date

JEE Advanced 2026 exam today; candidate responses sheet, provisional answer keys to release on this date

The JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 2026 will be released on May 25. Check the step-by-step guide to download.

JEE Advanced 2026 exam today; candidate responses sheet, provisional answer keys to release on this date(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

JEE Advanced exam day 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee will conduct the JEE Advanced exam today, May 17, 2026. The JEE Advanced paper 1 will be held from 9:00 AM to 12, while Paper 2 will be held from 14:30 IST to 17:30 IST. JEE (Advanced) 2026 will consist of two question papers: Paper 1 and Paper

2 of three hours duration each. Appearing for both the papers is compulsory.

The JEE (Advanced) 2026 examination will be conducted ONLY in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Each candidate will be allotted a computer terminal (node) at the test centre. The welcome login screen of the CBT will display the photograph of the candidate allotted to that particular computer.

Candidates MUST carry a printed copy of the downloaded admit card and their valid original photo identity card (any one of the following: Aadhaar Card, School/College/Institute ID, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport,

PAN Card, Notarized Certificate with photograph) for the examination. Only candidates having a valid admit card and photo identity card will be allowed to write the examination.

Only pens, pencils, drinking water in a transparent bottle, the downloaded admit card and an original photo identity card are allowed to be taken inside the examination hall. The following items will NOT be allowed inside the

examination centre: watches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands or any other electronic gadgets, any printed/blank/hand written paper, log tables, writing pads, scales, erasers, geometry/pencil-boxes, pouches, calculators, pen drives, electronic pens/Scanner, wallets, handbags, camera, goggles or similar such items.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Candidates are advised NOT to wear charm/taweez, items containing metals, such as ring, bracelets, earrings, nose pin, chain/necklace, pendant, badge, brooch, clothes with big buttons. They are also advised to wear open footwear like chappals and sandals.

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website from May 21. The JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 2026 will be released on May 25. Candidates can raise objections if any against the JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 2026 from May 25 to May 26. JEE Advanced Result and final answer key will be announced on June 1

JEE Advanced: Check JEE Advanced Exam date, IIT JEE Advanced Answer Key

JEE Advanced registration: April 23, 2026

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 4

Admit Card available for downloading: May 11

JEE (Advanced) 2026 Examination: Sunday, May 17, 2026 Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST, Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website: May 21

Online display of provisional answer keys: May 25

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: May 25 to May 26

Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2026: June 1

JEE Advanced Result, Answer Key: How to check?

STEP 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 at https://jeeadv.ac.in/index.html.

Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 at https://jeeadv.ac.in/index.html. STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2026 result link.

On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2026 result link. STEP 3: Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.

Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password. STEP 4: The JEE Advanced 2026 result will display on the screen

The JEE Advanced 2026 result will display on the screen STEP 5: Download the JEE Advanced 2026 result, answer key and print a copy for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.