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JEE Advanced 2026 registration date extended: Apply by THIS date on jeeadv.ac.in; Know step-by-step guide here

JEE Advanced 2026 registration date extended: Apply by THIS date on jeeadv.ac.in; Know step-by-step guide here

The JEE Advanced 2026 registration deadline has been extended to May 5. Scroll down for details.

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JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: The deadline of registration for JEE Advanced 2026 has been extended. This provides candidates a final chance to complete their application process. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee stated that candidates can now apply until May 5, 2026, by 11:59 PM. The extension time is a major relief for the students who are eligible for the exam but could not complete their applications on time for various reasons. The candidates are now advised to complete their registration processes on time, without any possible delays, so that last-minute hassles can be avoided.

How to register for the JEE Advanced 2026 exam?

The students can register for the JEE Advanced 2026 exam by following a few simple steps given below.

Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in Click on the link for registration from the homepage Enter login credentials like the main application number, password, and security pin Make sure to verify all the details on the screen Upload all the documents required to register Pay the application fee Submit the registration form and download the confirmation

Also Read: JEE Mains Session-2 Toppers List: NTA declares result on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check list here

Important details of the JEE Advanced 2026 exam

The students must note that the last date to apply for the JEE Advanced 2026 exam is May 5, 2026 (11:59 PM). Furthermore, the exam is scheduled for May 17, i.e., Sunday. The candidates who fill out the form must sit for both exams, as per the schedule already out.

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Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Answer Key download link active; Check Session 2 NTA JEE response sheet, last date to raise objections

Important instructions for the students

The students must be sure to check all the details carefully before submitting the form. In addition, they are advised to download the confirmation after submitting the forms. This may be of help for future reference. Furthermore, the candidates must take their admit cards to the exam centres, as they will not be allowed otherwise.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 exam: How to check NTA NEET Provisional Answer Key? Step-by-step guide here

Interested students must register on time

As the deadline is ending on May 5, i.e., Tuesday, this stands as one final chance for the students to register for one of the most competitive entrance exams and pave a direction towards an engineering career.

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