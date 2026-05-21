Home

Education

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Candidates Response sheet at jeeadv.ac.in today; download link, how to check

live

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Candidate’s Response sheet at jeeadv.ac.in today; download link, how to check

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet LIVE: Students can check the IIT JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Candidate's Response sheet at jeeadv.ac.in today; download link, how to check(File image)

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee will release a copy of candidate responses on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website today, May 21, 2026. According to the official website, the JEE Advanced Response Sheet will be announced at 5:00 AM. Students can check the IIT JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet at jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read: NEET UG paper leak: CBI arrests Pune biology teacher part of NTA panel, labels her mastermind

This year, the JEE (Advanced) 2026 Examination was held on May 17, 2026. The JEE Advanced Paper 1 exam was held from 9:00 AM to 12: 00 noon. Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key will be issued on May 25, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections if any against the answer key from May 25 to May 26, 2026. The Institute will declare the JEE Advanced Answer Key and JEE Advanced result on June 1.

The responses of the candidates who have appeared for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2, recorded during the examination, will be available for viewing, downloading and printing from the JEE (Advanced) 2026 candidate portal (to visit candidate portal, refer to https://jeeadv.ac.in).

The provisional answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be displayed on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 online portal. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal.

JEE (Advanced) 2026 Examination: Sunday, May 17, 2026 Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST, Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website: May 21

Online display of provisional answer keys: May 25

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: May 25 to May 26

Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2026: June 1

Also Read: NEET paper leak row: NTA NEET UG present address and exam city updation window opens; admit card to be released by June 14

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key: How to check?

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 at https://jeeadv.ac.in/index.html.

Visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 at https://jeeadv.ac.in/index.html. STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2026 answer key link.

On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2026 answer key link. STEP 3: Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.

Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password. STEP 4: The JEE Advanced 2026 result will display on the screen

The JEE Advanced 2026 result will display on the screen STEP 5: Download the JEE Advanced 2026 result, answer key, and print a copy for future reference.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.