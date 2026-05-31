JEE Advanced 2026 Result: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Final Answer key, result on June 1 at jeeadv.ac.in; how to check

Students can check the IIT JEE Advanced 2026 Result at jeeadv.ac.in.

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JEE Advanced 2026 Result: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Final Answer key, result on June 1 at jeeadv.ac.in; how to check(Representational Image/IANS)

JEE Advanced 2026 Final Answer Key, Result: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee will release a JEE (Advanced) 2026 Final Answer Key and result tomorrow, June 01, 2026. According to the official website, the JEE Advanced Final Answer Key and JEE Advanced result will be announced at 10:00 AM. Students can check the IIT JEE Advanced 2026 Result at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key was issued on May 25, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections if any against the answer key from May 25 to May 26, 2026. Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2026 online portal after the results are declared. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.

Also Read: JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Provisional Key in 3 days; how to check at jeeadv.ac.in

This year, the JEE (Advanced) 2026 Examination was held on May 17, 2026. The JEE Advanced Paper 1 exam was held from 9:00 AM to 12: 00 noon. Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Qualifying in JEE (Advanced) 2026, filling in choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process do not guarantee a candidate admission to IITs. Admission will depend on merit and the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation.

Only candidates who appear for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking.

The marks obtained by a candidate in Physics in JEE (Advanced) 2026 will be equal to the marks scored in the Physics part of Paper 1 plus the marks scored in the Physics part of Paper 2. Marks obtained in Chemistry and Mathematics will be calculated in the same way.

The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2026 will be the sum of the marks awarded to the candidate in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Rank lists are prepared based on the aggregate marks in JEE (Advanced) 2026.

If the aggregate marks scored by two or more candidates are the same, then the following tie-break policy will be used for awarding ranks:

Step 1: Candidates having higher positive marks will be awarded higher rank. If the tie breaking criterion at Step 1 fails to break the tie, then the following criterion at Step 2 will be followed.

Step 2: Higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Mathematics. If this does not break the tie, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Physics. If there is a tie even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

JEE Advanced 2026 Important Dates

JEE (Advanced) 2026 Examination: Sunday, May 17, 2026 Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST, Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website: May 21

Online display of provisional answer keys: May 25

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: May 25 to May 26

Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2026: June 1

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: Last date to submit representations is today; Check direct link

JEE Advanced 2026 Result: How to check?