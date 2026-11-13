JEE Advanced 2027 exam date OUT: IIT Delhi to hold exam on May 23; on-screen calculator introduced for first time – Check eligibility

JEE Advanced 2027 will be held on May 23, 2027, IIT Delhi has announced. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria on the official website.

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JEE Advanced 2027 exam date OUT: IIT Delhi to hold exam on May 23; on-screen calculator introduced for first time – Check eligibility | image;x

JEE Advanced 2027 Exam Date OUT: The dates for the JEE Advanced 2027 exam were announced on Friday. The exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 23 next year. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a website – jeeadv.ac.in – for JEE Advanced, where students can check details related to the exam. Those who are seeking admission through JEE Advanced 2027 can visit the website to know all the details regarding the examination.

On-screen basic calculator to be allowed during exam

The institute also announced that candidates appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2027 will have the provision of using an on-screen basic, non-scientific calculator with a 10-12 digit display during the examination.

Eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2027

Qualification: Candidates must rank among the top 2.5 lakh students in JEE Main 2027 (B.E./B.Tech). The shortlist will include 40.5percent from the open category, 10percent from GEN-EWS, 27percent from OBC-NCL, 15percent from SC and 7.5percent from ST. Additionally, 5percent horizontal reservation will be given to students who falls into persons with disabilities (PwD) category.

It is to be noted that the total number of shortlisted candidates is expected to exceed 2,50,000.

Age limit: Students who were born on or after October 1, 2002 are eligible for to appear in the exam. However, a 5-year relaxation has been given to candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories; they must have been born on or after October 1, 1997.

Attempts: Students can appear a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Class XII Exam: Candidates must have cleared their Class XII or equivalent exam in either 2026 or 2027. Students must have cleared Class XII with subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Students who appeared for the Class XII exam in 2025 or earlier are not eligible for to appear in the JEE Advanced 2027 exam. Candidates whose exam boards announced the 2024–25 results on or after June 12, 2025 are also eligible to apply.

Previous Admission To IIT: Candidates who have already been admitted to an IIT through JoSAA are not eligible.

Eligibility for foreign candidates

• Foreign nationals, OCI/PIO candidates can apply directly for JEE Advanced 2027 without appearing for JEE Main 2027.

• They will be considered separately from 2.5 lakh candidates who are shortlisted through JEE Main.

• However, they must meet the required age, attempt, Class 12 and previous IIT admission criteria.

• Foreign candidates will not be eligible for GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC or ST reservation benefits.

(with ANI inputs)