JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Registration: The candidates who are preparing for the exam must note that the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2021 (JEE Advanced AAT 2021) is closing on October 16. The JEE Advanced AAT is being conducted for admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur and Roorkee. Every year, IIT Kharagpur organizes JEE Advanced AAT.Also Read - IIT Student Harasses School Girls in Delhi, Uploads Their Morphed Pics on Social Media; Held

The candidates of JEE Advanced 2021 can register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2021 AAT will be held on October 18. Also Read - JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021 to be Released Soon at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Exam Pattern, Steps to Download Hall Tickets

The candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can do so now online. They have to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile numbers for the registration on jeeadv.ac.in. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card To Be Released On Sept 25: Here’s How to Download it

JEE Advanced AAT 2021 registration: Check how to do here

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced AAT 2021 — jeeadv.ac.in Login at candidate portal using the JEE Advanced 2021 registration number, date of birth, mobile numbers On the next window, submit required details Select and submit the preferences of JEE Advanced AAT exam centres 2021 Fill details in the JEE Advanced AAT application form 2021 Submit the JEE Advanced 2021 AAT application form

It must be noted that IIT Kharagpur had declared the JEE Advanced Result 2021 on October 15, 2021, along with the final answer key, OMR sheets, and the response sheets on the official website. As per the updates, Mridul Agarwal achieved highest-ever percentile in the IIT entrance test. Out of 360, Mridul scored 348 and received 96.66%.