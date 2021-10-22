JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will on Friday declare the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test Results 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the JEE Advanced AAT exam on October 18 can view and download their results from the official website jeeadv.ac.in. To Check their score, the candidates will need their registration number, date of birth and mobile number.Also Read - JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Registration Closes Today, Exam On Oct 18: Apply Now on jeeadv.ac.in

It must be noted that the candidates who secure marks above the cut-off will be declared pass. However, there is no separate ranking in the AAT and there is also no separate cut-off for students of any category.

The results will be announced in the form of a scorecard and the candidates can check marks in JEE Advanced 2021, minimum cutoff marks and other basic details along with the ranking in the common rank list.

The candidates must note that the JEE Advanced AAT is held to offer admission to the BArch programme offered at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee only.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021: Here’s how to check score

Visit the official portal of JEE Advanced jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “AAT results” link once it is activated

Enter your registration number, date of birth and registered mobile number to login to the portal

As soon as you submit the required login details, JEE Advanced AAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 result. Also, take a printout of it.

For the information of the students, the minimum qualifying marks for JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will be decided by Joint Implementation Committee. Moreover, the seats will be allotted on the basis of the category-wise all India rank secured by examinees in the JEE Advanced 2021.