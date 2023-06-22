Top Recommended Stories

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 Soon at jeeadv.ac.in; Check Closing Ranks of IIT Kharagpur

JEE Advanced AAT Result Date And Time 2023: IIT Guwahati will activate the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result download link at 05:00 PM at jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: June 22, 2023 5:18 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Advanced AAT Result Date And Time 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is all set to declare the result for the JEE Advanced 2023 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) Examination 2023 on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Going by the JEE Advanced 2023 result date and time, IIT Guwahati will activate the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result download link at 05:00 PM at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) examination was conducted on June 21, 2023.

To access the JEE Advanced AAT scorecard 2023, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and mobile number. B. Arch. program is available at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee only. Candidates desirous of joining the B. Arch. (Architecture) program will have to PASS the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT).

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date And Time

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam DateWednesday, June 21, 2023
(09:00 IST to 12:00 IST)
JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date And TimeSaturday, June 24, 2023 (17:00 IST)
Official Website JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date And Timejeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023: How To Download JEE Advanced AAT Result Online atjeeadv.ac.in?

  • STEP 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result link.
  • STEP 3: Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.
  • STEP 4: The IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result will display on the screen.
  • STEP 5: Download the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result and print a copy for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2023: Opening Rank For IIT Kharagpur

Name of the InstituteName of the CategoryOpening RankClosing Rank
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

 

OBC-NCL Gender-Neutral

 

43156965
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

 

OBC-NCL Female-Only

 

60546054
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

 

GEN-EWS Gender-Neutral

 

24152415
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

 

GEN-EWS Female-Only33623362
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

 

OPEN Gender-Neutral

 

660119024
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

 

OPEN Female-Only16403

 

18448

 

Candidates securing marks above the cut-off will be declared PASS in the test. There is no separate ranking in the AAT. Allotment of seats will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2023 and B. Arch. program will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT.

