JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE AAT Scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in Soon; Direct Link

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 today, June 24, 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: June 24, 2023 3:31 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Advanced 2023 Result on June 18; Know How to Check Final Answer Key, AIR Rank at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will declare the result for the JEE Advanced 2023 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) Examination 2023 today, June 24, 2023. Going by the JEE Advanced 2023 result date and time, IIT Guwahati will activate the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result download link at 05:00 PM at jeeadv.ac.inThis year, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) examination was conducted on June 21, 2023.  Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on IIT JEE AAT Result download link, JEE Advanced AAT exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 3:28 PM IST

    JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE AAT Scorecard At Jeeadv.Ac.In Soon; Direct Link

    JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023(link to be active soon)

  • 3:26 PM IST

    JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE AAT Exam Date

    This year, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) examination was conducted on June 21, 2023.
  • 3:26 PM IST

    JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE AAT Scorecard Link

    Going by the JEE Advanced 2023 result date and time, IIT Guwahati will activate the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result download link at 05:00 PM at jeeadv.ac.in.


  • 3:25 PM IST

    JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE: Login Details Required IIT JEE AAT Scorecard.

    To access the JEE Advanced AAT scorecard 2023, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check IIT JEE AAT Scorecard

    • STEP 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.
    • STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result link.
    • STEP 3: Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.
    • STEP 4: The IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result will display on the screen.
    • STEP 5: Download the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result and print a copy for future reference.
  • 3:24 PM IST

    JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE: Official Website to Check IIT JEE AAT Scorecard

    jeeadv.ac.in.

  • 3:22 PM IST

    JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE: JEE Advanced AAT Result Date And Time 2023

    The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is all set to declare the result for the JEE Advanced 2023 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) Examination 2023 on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE: Login Details Required to Check IIT JEE AAT Scorecard

    In order to access the JEE Advanced AAT scores 2023, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth, and mobile phone numbers.

