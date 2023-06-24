Home

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE AAT Scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in Soon; Direct Link

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 today, June 24, 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will declare the result for the JEE Advanced 2023 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) Examination 2023 today, June 24, 2023. Going by the JEE Advanced 2023 result date and time, IIT Guwahati will activate the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result download link at 05:00 PM at . This year, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) examination was conducted on June 21, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on IIT JEE AAT Result download link, JEE Advanced AAT exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

