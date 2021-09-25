JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021: The candidates preparing for the JEE Advanced 2021, here’s an important update for you. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021, will be released on Friday at 8 PM. It will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur. Earlier it was scheduled to be out at 10 AM. After the admit card is released, the students can download the admit card at jeeadv.ac.in.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card To Be Released On Sept 25: Here’s How to Download it

The candidates must note that the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021 is a mandatory document for the exam which will be held on October 3, 2021. All the students who have qualified in the JEE Mains Result 2021 will be able to appear for this exam.

Notably, the admit card will have all important details related to the exam like venue, timings, and rules apart from the personal details. Candidates must remember to carry it to the exam hall, otherwise they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021: Here’s how to download it

Log on to the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 — jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on, “JEE Advanced 2021 – Admit Card” Enter your login credentials and click on submit Your JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards will be displayed Download it and take the print out of the same. Direct link to download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021

After the admit card is out, the candidates should carefully examine the entries in the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, they should contact the Chairman, JEE (Advanced) 2021 of the respective Zonal coordinating IIT.

JEE Advanced 2021: Exam pattern