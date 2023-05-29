ZEE Sites

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Hall Ticket at jeeadv.ac.in Out; Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Direct Link LIVE: The JEE Advanced 2023 exam will be conducted on June 04, 2023.

Updated: May 29, 2023 9:53 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Direct Link LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, May 29, 2023. The admit card will be issued today at 10:00 AM. This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam will be conducted on June 04, 2023. The examination will consist of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. Candidates are suggested to check and verify the details printed on the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card carefully. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on IIT JEE admit card download link, JEE Advanced exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

  • 9:56 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Hall Ticket Released at jeeadv.ac.in

    Admit Card Download Link-1


    Admit Card Download Link-2


    Admit Card Download Link-3


    Admit Card Download Link-4

  • 9:54 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Hall Ticket At Jeeadv.Ac.In Out; Direct Link

  • 9:43 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Mode of Examination

    The JEE (Advanced) 2023 examination will be conducted ONLY in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

  • 9:21 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Paper Pattern

    JEE (Advanced) 2023 will consist of two question papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Appearing for both the papers is compulsory

  • 9:20 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Hall Ticket Details

    The admit card will bear the following details of the candidate:

    Name

    Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2023

    Photograph

    Signature

    Date of Birth

    Address for correspondence and category

  • 9:16 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 LIVE: How To Download IIT JEE Advanced Hall Ticket at jeeadv.ac.in ?

    STEP 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.

    STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card link.

    STEP 3: Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.


    STEP 4: The JEE Advanced 2023 admit card will display on the screen


    STEP 5: Download the JEE Advanced 2023 hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Hall Ticket Release Date And Time

    Admit Card available for downloading: Monday, May 29, 2023 (10:00 IST) to Sunday, June 04, 2023 (14:30 IST)

  • 9:11 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Hall Ticket Release Date And Time

    The JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card will be released today, May 29, 2023, at jeeadv.ac.in. The admit card will be released at 10:00 AM.

  • 9:11 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Hall Ticket Release Date

    The JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card will be released today, May 29, 2023, at jeeadv.ac.in.

