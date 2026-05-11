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JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 out: Check direct link to download here

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 out: Check direct link to download here

IIT Roorkee on Monday released JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the IIT JEE examination can download the hall ticket through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 out: Check direct link to download here

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 out: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee on Monday released the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the IIT JEE examination can visit the official website – jeeadv.ac.in – and download their hall tickets. Students should note that the admit card will be available for download on the JEE website till May 17, 2026.

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