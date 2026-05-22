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JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Provisional Key in 3 days; how to check at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Provisional Key in 3 days; how to check at jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE Advanced Answer Key download link will only be active at jeeadv.ac.in. Check the step-by-step guide to access it.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Provisional Key in 3 days; how to check at jeeadv.ac.in(Photo Credit: Freepik)

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee will release the JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key at jeeadv.ac.in. According to the official website, the IIT JEE Advanced Answer Key will be published on May 25 at 10:00 AM. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced examination can download the IIT JEE Answer Key at jeeadv.ac.in.

When will the JEE Advanced Answer Key be released?

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Candidate’s Response sheet at jeeadv.ac.in today; download link, how to check

The JEE Advanced Answer Key download link will only be active at jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE (Advanced) 2026 examination was conducted ONLY in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This year, the examination was held on May 17. The responses of the candidates who have appeared for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2, recorded during the examination, were scheduled to be available for viewing, downloading, and printing from the JEE (Advanced) 2026 candidate portal.

Can aspirants raise objections against published answer key?

The JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026 will be provisional in nature. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the JEE Advanced Paper 1, Paper 2 Answer key. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal. The final answer keys will be displayed on the website, after considering the candidates’ feedback. Candidates will be given 1 day time period to raise objections.

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The IIT JEE Advanced provisional Answer Key challenge window will open on May 25 and close on May 26. The JEE Advanced Final Answer Key and result will be announced on June 1. The final answer keys will be displayed on the website, after considering the candidates’ feedback.

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Results will be declared on June 1, 2026 (Monday). Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2026 online portal after the results are declared. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers. Individual rank cards will NOT be sent to candidates.

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key: How to Check?

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Look for the JEE Advanced answer key link.

Enter the login details.

Click on the submit option.

Your JEE Advanced answer key will open on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

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