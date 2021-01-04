New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs and the date of JEE Advanced in a live discussion on Twitter on January 7, 2021. “My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs and the date of JEE Advanced on January 7 at 6 pm. Stay tuned”, tweeted Nishank today. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 From May 4: Will Students Learn Practicals Online Just Like Theory?

In the previous live session, Nishank had announced Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates. He had declared that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 physically from May 4 to June 10 2021.

Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1 and the results will be announced by July 15.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed in this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest education related news.