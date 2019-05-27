New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Exam-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is scheduled to begin on Monday, i.e., May 27. Over 1.75 lakh students across the country are attempting the exam.

“Most students who apply for JEE-Adv are those who have scored very well and sure of making it into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) of their choice. Students no more waste their time and effort preparing for JEE-Adv if they know they could get into a private engineering institute with their Class 12 and common entrance test (CET) scores,” said a senior professor from IIT-Bombay.

The JEE-Advanced exam 2019 is conducted by IIT-Roorkee. The exam is divided into Paper 1 and Paper 2 and the duration of the exam is three hours each. Both the papers have to be attempted by the students in order to qualify in the examinations.

The official statement released by the office of the chairperson of JEE-Adv 2019 reportedly said, “The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format. Negative markings may be awarded for incorrect answers and students will be informed about the same at the time of examination only.”

Students must gear-up for the exams and note the points mentioned below:

1) Most of the questions will have to be solved on a computer.

3) Students are advised to reach the examination centre prior to their exam timings.

3) Candidates must not forget to carry their admit cards.

4) While giving the exam, students must focus on questions that they can answer first.

5) Students must not panic and call an invigilator, in case the computer they are working on encounters any problem.

All the best!