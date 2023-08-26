JEE Advanced: IIT Roorkee Electrical Engineering Cut-offs - Last 5 Years

Home

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee was ranked 8th in the overall category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2023.

IIT Roorkee is a first generation IIT and has over 8000 students under several programmes.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), established in 1845, started as a training school at Saharanpur and was later renamed as Thomason College of Engineering. On September 21, 2001, the college was converted into an IIT by an act of Parliament. IIT Roorkee, a first generation IIT, has over 8,000 students under several undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes. It is to be noted that the institute offers bachelor’s degree courses in 10 disciplines of Engineering and Architecture. There are 55 disciplines in engineering, applied science, architecture, and planning for students seeking admission to a master’s degree. Talking about the faculty and staff members, there are 23 departments and seven research centres with over 500 faculty members and more than 600 staff members.

For admissions in IIT Roorkee, candidates need to achieve the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced rank set by the institute. Here’s a look at the category wise cut-offs at IIT Roorkee for Electrical Engineering over the last five years, as reported by The Indian Express.

IIT Roorkee: Electrical Engineering Cut-off (2023)

The opening rank cut-off for the general category was 1,047, whereas the closing rank cut-off was 1,965. For women candidates, the cut-off opening rank was 3,928, and the cut-off closing rank was 4,812. For the EWS category, the rank opened at 255 and closed at 346. For OBC-NCL applicants, a rank between 552 and 983 was required to be eligible for admission. For SC candidates, the cut-off rank opened from 467 to 621. The cut-off opening rank was 186 and closing rank 281 for ST candidates.

IIT Roorkee: Electrical Engineering Cut-off (2022)

Coming to 2022, the General category opening rank was 1,479 and the closing rank was 2,103. On the other hand, for females, the opening rank was 3,406, and the closing rank was 4,871. As for the EWS category, the opening rank was 251 and the closing rank was 331. The OBC-NCL opening rank was 379 and the closing rank was 932. For SC applicants, the opening rank was 292, and the closing rank was 516. The opening rank was 162 and the closing rank 306 for ST category.

IIT Roorkee: Electrical Engineering Cut-off (2021)

The cut-off list for 2021 went like this. For the General category, the opening cut-off rank stood at 1,410, and the closing cut-off rank was 1,945. Now, talking about the female category, the opening and closing cut-off ranks were 3,916 and 5,213 respectively. As for EWS, students between the ranks of 264 and 328 were selected. Coming to the OBC-NCL category, the opening rank was 378, whereas the closing rank was 917. For SC students, the opening rank was decided to be 317 and the closing rank was 561. ST students between the ranks of 201 and 308 were eligible for admission.

IIT Roorkee: Electrical Engineering Cut-off (2020)

The opening and closing ranks for the general category were 1,240 and 1,811 respectively. For the female students, the cut-off was between 3,429 and 4,323. The EWS category opening rank cut-off was 235 and the closing rank cut-off was 308. Admissions for the OBC-NCL opened at rank 618 and closed at rank 812. Talking about the SC students, the opening cut-off rank was 365, and the closing cut-off rank was 469. Coming to the ST category, the opening rank was locked at 144, and the closing rank was 280.

IIT Roorkee: Electrical Engineering Cut-off (2019)

Closing and opening ranks for the general category were 971 and 1,768 respectively. In the female category, the admissions opened at rank 3,503 and closed at rank 4,272. For the Economically Weaker Section, the opening rank was 110 and the closing rank was 131. Talking about the Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer) category, the admission opened with the rank 574 and closed with the rank 716. Scheduled Caste students had to secure ranks between 305 and 472 respectively. For the Scheduled Tribe category, the opening rank cut-off was 178 and the closing rank cut-off was 213.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee was ranked 8th in the overall category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2023. Furthermore, it ranked 1st in Architecture category, 5th in the engineering and innovation category, 7th in the research category, and 18th in the management category.

