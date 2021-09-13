JEE Advanced Registration: The registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 is expected to begin from Monday, the schedule released on the official website said. The JEE Advanced 2021 registration was scheduled to begin on September 11, but it was postponed as the JEE Main results for session 4 were delayed, owing to the alleged rigging.
“Due to delay in the publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed,” a notification posted on the official website read.
JEE Advanced 2021: How to Apply
- Visit the official website
- Click on the link for JEE Advanced 2021 application visible on the homepage
- Opt for the new registration in a new page
- Key in your details and complete the registration
- Save the login credentials and re-login to complete the application for JEE Advanced 2021
- Upload the required documents
- Complete the fee payment
- Download a copy of the submitted application for future reference
JEE Advanced Registration: Key points students should keep in mind
- Top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main 2021 result can apply for the JEE Advanced registrations. IIT Kharagpur will open the JEE Advanced registration 2021 shortly. JEE Mains and JEE Advanced, both are conducted for admission into the prestigious IITs. There are a total of 23 IITs across India.
- JEE Advanced is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination. It consists of two papers, held for the duration of three hours.
- Ministry of Education has announced October 03, 2021 as the date of JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination.
- This year, apart from India, JEE (Advanced) centres are likely to be set up also in Dubai (UAE), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), and Singapore.
- JAB (Joint Admission Board) decided that the final decision on the conduct of examination at foreign center(s), if at all, will depend on the prevailing conditions at the time of JEE (Advanced) 2021.
- The JEE (Advanced) 2021 for admission to various programs at IITs will be held as per the following schedule:-
Date: October 03, 2021 (Sunday)
Paper 1
09:00 – 12:00 IST
Paper 2
14:30 – 17:30 IST
Category-wise distribution of 2,50,000 candidates
- Important dates to remember
- Starting date of Registration: September 13, 2021 (Afternoon)
- Last date of Registration: September 19, 2021, 17:00 IST
- Last date of fee payment: September 20, 2021, 17:00 IST
- In 2020, IIT Delhi was the organising institute for JEE (Advanced) in which a total number of 1,60,838 candidates registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020. About 43,204 candidates qualified JEE (Advanced) 2020. The total intake was approximately 16,061.