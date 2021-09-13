JEE Advanced Registration: The registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 is expected to begin from Monday, the schedule released on the official website said. The JEE Advanced 2021 registration was scheduled to begin on September 11, but it was postponed as the JEE Main results for session 4 were delayed, owing to the alleged rigging.

“Due to delay in the publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed,” a notification posted on the official website read.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website

Click on the link for JEE Advanced 2021 application visible on the homepage

Opt for the new registration in a new page

Key in your details and complete the registration

Save the login credentials and re-login to complete the application for JEE Advanced 2021

Upload the required documents

Complete the fee payment

Download a copy of the submitted application for future reference

JEE Advanced Registration: Key points students should keep in mind

Top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main 2021 result can apply for the JEE Advanced registrations. IIT Kharagpur will open the JEE Advanced registration 2021 shortly. JEE Mains and JEE Advanced, both are conducted for admission into the prestigious IITs. There are a total of 23 IITs across India.

JEE Advanced is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination. It consists of two papers, held for the duration of three hours.

Ministry of Education has announced October 03, 2021 as the date of JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination.

This year, apart from India, JEE (Advanced) centres are likely to be set up also in Dubai (UAE), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), and Singapore.

JAB (Joint Admission Board) decided that the final decision on the conduct of examination at foreign center(s), if at all, will depend on the prevailing conditions at the time of JEE (Advanced) 2021.

The JEE (Advanced) 2021 for admission to various programs at IITs will be held as per the following schedule:-

Date: October 03, 2021 (Sunday) Paper 1 09:00 – 12:00 IST Paper 2 14:30 – 17:30 IST