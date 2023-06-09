ZEE Sites

Updated: June 9, 2023 9:05 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Advanced 2023 Candidate Response Sheet LIVE Update: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release the Candidate Response Sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 9, 2023. The Candidate Response Sheet will be issued today at 5:00 PM at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 04, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The responses of the candidates who have appeared for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2, recorded during the examination, will be available for viewing, downloading, and printing from the JEE (Advanced) 2023 candidate portal (to visit the candidate portal, refer to https://jeeadv.ac.in). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on IIT JEE Candidate’s Response Sheet download link, JEE Advanced exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

  • 9:10 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023: IIT JEE Advanced Candidate’s Response Sheet Soon

    Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 website Friday, June 09, 2023 (17:00 IST)

    Online display of provisional answer keys Sunday, June 11, 2023 (10:00 IST)

  • 9:07 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023: IIT JEE Advanced Candidate’s Response Sheet Release Date And Time

    The JEE Advanced 2023 Advanced Candidate's Response Sheet will be released today, June 9, 2023, at jeeadv.ac.in. The response sheet will be released at 5:00 PM.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023: IIT JEE Advanced Candidate’s Response Sheet Release Date

    The JEE Advanced 2023 Advanced Candidate’s Response Sheet will be released today, June 9, 2023, at jeeadv.ac.in.

