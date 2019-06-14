JEE Result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee declared the IIT JEE Advanced Result 2019 on Friday, i.e, June 14 at 10 AM. Candidates are requested to check their results on the official website, i.e, jeeadv.ac.in.

Notably, the JEE Advanced 2019 exam was conducted on May 27. The JEE Advanced 2019 Answer Key was released on June 4 and the objections that were raised against the answers were accepted till June 6.

Follow the steps given below to check your JEE Advanced Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Roorkee – jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the respective results link to download your JEE Result 2019.

Step 3: Now enter all the required details.

Step 4: Your JEE Advanced Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Note that the students will receive a notification on their registered phone number and email ID once the JEE Advanced Result 2019 are declared.