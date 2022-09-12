JEE Advanced Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam. Abhijeet Anand from Bihar’s Patna has emerged as the topper while securing All India Rank (AIR) 15 from IIT Guwahati Zone.Also Read - JEE Advanced Result 2022 DECLARED: Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

Abhijeet Anand said he started preparing for JEE by joining a coaching institute in Patna four years back. He said he was never distracted by the COVID pandemic and continued prepare hard for the exam. “Though the Covid pandemic was a challenge, it never distracted me. I kept studying hard,” Abhijeet was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Abhijeet Anand’s family orginally hails from Begusarai but he passed Class 10 from St Micahel’s High School in Patna with 94 per cent. He also secured 95 per cent in Class 12.

This year, R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. He obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks. In female candidates, Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranked female with CRL 16.She obtained 277 marks out of 360. The JEE (Advanced) 2022 exam was held on August 28 in two shifts — the morning shift was scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon shift started at 2:30 pm and concluded at 5:30 pm.