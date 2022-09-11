JEE Advanced Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) on Sunday declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam. The JEE Advanced Result 2022 is out and the candidates can download the marksheet from jeeadv.ac.in. Shishir RK of IIT Bombay zone ranked top in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper among females with 277 marks. Her all-India rank is 16.Also Read - JEE Advanced Result 2022: IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Result Declared, 26.17% Pass; Total 10 Candidates Secure Rank 1

JEE Advanced 2022 Toppers List Here

Rank Name Year 1 Shishir R K 2022 2 Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy 2022 3 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil 2022 4 Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha 2022 5 Mayank Motwani 2022 6 Polisetty Karthikeya 2022 7 Pratik Sahoo 2022 8 Dheeraj Kurukunda 2022 9 Mahit Gadhiwala 2022 10 Vetcha Gnana Mahesh 2022

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Five steps to download marksheet

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Advanced Result 2022.” Enter the login credentials, if required. The required login credentials are JEE Advanced 2022 Registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. Your JEE Advanced Scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the JEE Advanced Scores and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, the JEE Advanced 2022 examination was held on August 28, 2022. Meanwhile, the JEE Provisional Answer Key was published on September 03, 2022. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise an objection, if any, against the answer key till September 04. The JEE Advanced 2022 final answer keys was displayed on the website, after considering the candidates’ feedback, as per the schedule. The marks were awarded in accordance with the final answer key.