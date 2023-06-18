JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Adv Answer Key, Scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in Shortly; Direct Link

Home

JEE Advanced 2023 Result LIVE Updates: IIT Guwahati will activate the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Final Answer Key download link today at 10:00 AM at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 Result on June 18; Know How to Check Final Answer Key, AIR Rank at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will publish the final Answer Key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 18, 2023. Along with the final answer key, the Institute will announce the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result. If going by the JEE Advanced 2023 result date and time, IIT Guwahati will activate the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Final Answer Key download link today at 10:00 AM at . Reports suggest that the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 result time is 9:00 AM and results will be announced via a press conference. This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 04, 2023. The provisional answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have already been displayed on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 online portal. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the IIT JEE Advanced Answer Key download link, JEE Advanced exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

