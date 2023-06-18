ZEE Sites

  JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Adv Answer Key, Scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in Shortly; Direct Link
JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Adv Answer Key, Scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in Shortly; Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2023 Result LIVE Updates: IIT Guwahati will activate the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Final Answer Key download link today at 10:00 AM at jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: June 18, 2023 8:16 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Advanced 2023 Result on June 18; Know How to Check Final Answer Key, AIR Rank at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will publish the final Answer Key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 18, 2023. Along with the final answer key, the Institute will announce the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result. If going by the JEE Advanced 2023 result date and time, IIT Guwahati will activate the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Final Answer Key download link today at 10:00 AM at jeeadv.ac.in. Reports suggest that the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 result time is 9:00 AM and results will be announced via a press conference. This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 04, 2023.  The provisional answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have already been displayed on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 online portal. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the IIT JEE Advanced Answer Key download link, JEE Advanced exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 9:01 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Adv Press Conference to Begin Shortly

  • 8:42 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: Number of students appeared for IIT JEE Adv Exam

    Around 1.8 lakh candidates have appeared for the IIT JEE Advanced exam.


  • 8:24 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Adv Answer Key, Scorecard Link


    JEE Advanced Result 2023 (link to be active soon)

  • 8:20 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE JoSAA counselling 2023 date

    The Joint Seat Allocation Authority counselling(JoSAA 2023) counselling, registration and choice-filling process will begin tomorrow, June 19, 2023.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Topper List

    The Institute is expected to announce the IIT JEE Advanced Topper List 2023.

  • 8:08 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2023 LIVE: How To Download JEE Advanced Final Answer Key Online at jeeadv.ac.in?

    • STEP 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.
    • STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2023 candidate’s answer key link.
    • STEP 3: Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.
    • STEP 4: The JEE Advanced 2023 answer key will display on the screen.
    • STEP 5: Download the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key and print a copy for future reference.
  • 8:08 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2023 Result LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Final Answer Key Release Date And Time

    Online display of provisional answer keys on https://jeeadv.ac.in: June 11, 2023 (Sunday, 10:00 IST)

    Receiving feedback from candidates on provisional answer keys through candidate portal: June 11, 2023 (Sunday, 10:00 IST) to June 12, 2023 (Monday, 17:00 IST)

    Online display of final answer keys on https://jeeadv.ac.in: June 18, 2023 (Sunday, 10:00 IST)

  • 8:08 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Adv Result Date And Time

    IT JEE Advanced Result Release Date: June 18, 2023

    IIT JEE Advanced Result Release Time: 10:00 AM


  • 8:07 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: IIT JEE Adv Answer Key, Scorecard Date And Time


    The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will publish the final Answer Key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 soon.

