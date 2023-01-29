Home

JEE Aspirant Critically Injured After Falling From Balcony of Hostel Building; Probe Underway

JEE aspirant critically injured after falling from balcony of hostel building.(Representation Picture)

Kota: A 17-year-old boy JEE aspirant allegedly fell from the balcony of the first floor of his hostel building under Vigyan Nagar police station of the city on Sunday, police said. The teen, a resident of Chikhli city in the Buldana district of Maharashtra, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Circle Inspector at Vigyan Nagar police station Davesh Bhardwaj said the minor student, a JEE Mains aspirant allegedly fell from the balcony of his hostel building early in the morning on Sunday, reported news agency PTI. The boy sustained critical injuries and at 5.30 am, he was rushed to a hospital, he further added.

The injured boy had been living in Kota for the last two years and had been preparing for the entrance test while staying in a first-floor room on road number – 2, the circle inspector said. The boy was scheduled to take JEE Mains exam in the next few days, he further added.

Investigation Underway: CCTV Footage to be Examined

The parents of the injured student were informed of the incident and they are on their way to Kota, he said, adding that the investigation into the matter is underway. Footages from the CCTV cameras installed in and around the hostel building are yet to be examined to ascertain the actual circumstances of the incident, Bhardwaj said.

“The condition of the student is very critical, he has sustained multiple fractures, jaw, bones of both arms, pelvic bone are fractured and one of lungs punctured,” Dr Mamraj Agrawal, who is treating him, was quoted as saying to news agency PTI. At least four bottles of blood have been transfused into his body, Agrawal added.

