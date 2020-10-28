Guwahati: Assam Police on Wednesday arrested a JEE (mains) candidate for using proxy to appear in the test on his behalf during the examination held in September. Also Read - Assam Artist Creates Durga Idol With Expired Medicines, Injection Vials

Earlier in the day, an FIR was lodged by one, Mitradev Sharma in Guwahati's Azara police station against the candidate, who scored 99.8% allegedly didn't appear for the test held on September 5. Police started investigating the matter soon after receiving the FIR.

Suprotiv Lal Baruah, Additional DCP (West), Guwahati said, "A complaint was filed in this regard on October 23. We have constituted a special investigation team to probe the allegations. The FIR alleges the candidate used a proxy to appear in the test on his behalf."

“The matter came to light after the candidate reportedly admitted this during a phone call, which was recorded. As of now, we haven’t come across any other case of misrepresentation during the test,” said Baruah.

According to a TOI report, the FIR read, “The candidate came out of the examination hall after biometric attendance with the help of an invigilator and in his place, someone else appeared for the examination.”

The complainant also alleged in his FIR that the candidate’s father who is a doctor has paid a huge sum of money approximately Rs 15-20 lakh for this purpose.

According to a police statement, the investigation team have also arrested the candidate’s father along with three other persons in this connection and all five have been charged with cheating by personation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.