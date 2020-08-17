JEE main 2020 admit card update: The release of JEE Main admit card has been delayed, reportedly due to the PILs filed in the courts. Notably, multiple PILs have been filed in the Supreme Court, demanding postponement of JEE and NEET exams. The Supreme Court will hear the plea on Monday, August 17. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Unlock 3.0 News: Liquor Shops in Chennai to Reopen From Tuesday

While referring to the coronavirus pandemic, the plea has sought quashing of July 3 notices issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), by which it was decided to conduct Joint Entrance Examination (Main) April 2020 and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate exams in September.

As per the public notices issued by the NTA, JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6, while NEET UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13.

The plea, filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, has also sought direction to the authorities to increase the number of examination centres for these exams. “Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death. The best recourse at this stage can be to wait for some more time, let COVID-19 crisis subside and then only conduct these exams, in order to save lives of the students and their parents,” the plea said. Earlier, JEE main 2020 was ascheduled to be held in July, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was pushed to September. “The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains,” an official statement had said.

Once released, candidates can download their admit card from nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How To Download

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Main 2020 admit card” link.

Step 3: Submit the required information

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the JEE Main 2020 admit card.