JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: After a brief delay, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the JEE Mains Admit Card 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of JEE Mains – jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The release of JEE Main admit card was delayed due to the PILs filed in the courts seeking to quash the July 3 notices of NTA – by which it was decided to conduct Joint Entrance Examination 2020, or JEE Mains, and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate exams in September – in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Supreme Court ruled that the entrance tests will be conducted as per the notice issued by the NTA. As a result, JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6, while NEET UG 2020 exam will be held on September 13.

To download the JEE Main admit card, candidates will need their application number and date of birth.

Here’s how to download JEE Main 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the JEE Mains website – jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Main 2020 admit card” link or click here

Step 3: Enter the required details and hit submit

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the JEE Main 2020 admit card.