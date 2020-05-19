JEE Main 2020 Apply Online: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday reopened the online application for candidates applying for JEE Main 2020 Examination, the Ministry of Human Resource Development announced. Applicants can do the same by visiting the official website of the exam – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - NEET 2020, JEE Main Exams Dates Announced; Here Are The Details

An official notification was released by the HRD Ministry to ensure that all those who could not complete their JEE Main applications in view of the pandemic or those who wish to submit fresh applications can do so. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: HRD Minister Nishank to Announce Fresh Dates on Tuesday

The window for fresh applications will be open from May 19 to May 24 and all students who did not fill the form before or want to re-apply, including those who have dropped study abroad plans due to COVID-19, can use this opportunity. Also Read - NTA Pushes JNUEE Application Dates to May 15 Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

JEE Main examination will be held from July 18-23, this year.

Here’s how to apply for JEE Main 2020 Examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Application Form for JEE Main (April)-2020’

Step 3: Click on ‘Login to Apply’ if you are already a registered user

Step 4: If not registered, click on the link ‘Proceed to Apply’ under the tab ‘Fresh User’

Step 5: Fill in the details asked in the application form

Step 6: Scan and upload images

Step 7: Pay the application fee and click ‘Submit’

Step 8: Download the application form and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, click here to access the login/registration page directly.

Preparation tips for JEE Main, NEET:

– Revise topics from NCERT

– Limit usage of social media

– Solve mock tests

– Designate a separate place to study

– Online classes and youtube for doubt solving

Notably, IIT-JEE Advance exam will be held in August, date to be announced later. NEET exam will be held on 26th July, as announced by Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Human Resource Development Minister.