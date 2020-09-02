JEE Main 2020: The paper 1 for JEE Mains 2020 for BE/BTech was held today from 9 AM till 12 PM. The second shift will commence from 3 PM till 6 PM. Notably, the JEE Main 2020 exams finally began from September 1, 2020, after being postponed twice. Also Read - Railways to Run 20 Pairs of Special Trains For NEET, JEE, NDA Exam Candidates in Bihar

All those who want admission in IITs have to appear for JEE Advanced 2020. Students wanting admission in the B Arch programme will have to appear for JEE Advanced AAT 2020.

Today's Paper analysis

Students who appeared for the JEE Mains Paper 1 today said that paper was moderately difficult. However, Maths was the toughest, a report by The Indian Express quoted a student as saying. The Physics paper was moderate while Chemistry was easy, students told the news portal.

Many students also felt that the question paper was lengthy.

Major Development For Students Residing in Vidarbha

In a major development, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court said that students living in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, which has been affected by floods, can approach the NTA in case they couldn’t appear for the exams or reached late to the exam centre.