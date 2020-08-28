JEE Main, NEET 2020: The Odisha Chief Secretary AK Tripathy on Friday announced that all candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main and NEET 2020 in the month of September, will be provided with free transport and accommodation to reduce the difficulties amid coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - JEE Main 2020: NTA Ready With 10 Lakh Masks, 6,600 Litres of Sanitiser

The JEE examination will be held between September 1 and 6, while the NEET-UG exam is slated to be held on September 13.

"Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic as well as flood situation in the state, the government will provide free transport and accommodation to candidates of the JEE," the minister told reporters today.

As many as 37,000 candidates are expected to take the examination from 26 exam centres spread across seven different towns including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

“The district administrations, police and regional transport officers are directed to facilitate the movement, transportation and lodging of all the candidates and their guardian,” Tripathy said.

All that a JEE aspirant needs to do is share the details with nodal ITI principals by August 31 so that the government makes necessary arrangements for their transport and accommodation.

Skill Development secretary Sanjay Singh said that the principal of one ITI (Industrial training institutes) in each district has been selected as the nodal officer to whom the students can contact for availing the facilities of transportation and accommodation for the JEE purpose.

Similar arrangements will also be made for the students appearing in the NEET examination, Singh pointed out.

The chief secretary also announced a relaxation on the restriction on movement of people imposed due to the pandemic situation. “The candidates can show their admit cards which will be treated as passes for their movement,” he said.

This apart, Tripathy said, the government will also provide buses and keep the candidates in hostels of different ITIs, polytechnic institutes, engineering colleges, both private and government.

“However, the candidates have to give prior information to the government about their schedule travel to examination centres,” he said.

With PTI inputs