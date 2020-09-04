JEE Main 2020: Students had protested massively last month against the Centre’s move to hold NEET, JEE exams amid the ongoing pandemic. Today, the Supreme Court will also hear a review plea by six opposition-ruled states against its August 17 ruling, which had upheld the Centre’s decision to hold NEET, JEE exams in September. Also Read - Row Over NEET, JEE Main 2020: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea of 6 States Today

JEE Main exams had started on September 1. As revealed by the Education Ministry data, of the total 4,58,521 students who had registered for the JEE (Mains) exams, nearly 1,14,563 of them dropped out from appearing in the exams that were held in the first three days. This assumes significance as the students had been demanding postponement of exams, citing financial and health issues.

A total of 343,958 students appeared for the JEE exams in the first three days. News portal News18, quoting data, said, "About 54.67 per cent aspirants gave the exam on day one, 81 per cent gave it on day two and day three say an attendance of 82 per cent".

It must be noted that JEE exams will be held till September 6.

The National Testing Agency, which is conducting the JEE exams, is taking all precautions for safety of the students during exams. Some of these steps include increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit.

Over 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).