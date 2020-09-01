New Delhi: Amid stringent safety precautions and social distancing measures, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday went off well. Also Read - JEE-Main 2020 Exams From Tuesday: Here Are Some Crucial Instructions For Students

Issuing a statement, Secretary of Higher Education Amit Khare thanked the state governments and officials of the National Testing Agency for their cooperation in smoothly conducting the examination. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Uttarakhand Govt Takes Necessary Precautionary Measures For Exams

“JEE Exam was conducted smoothly all over the country. I would like to thank all the state governments and officials of the National Testing Agency for the smooth conduct of the examination,” Amit Khare, Secretary of Higher Education, said. Also Read - DUET 2020: Admit Card Released @ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in; Follow These Steps to Download

JEE Exam was conducted smoothly all over the country. I would like to thank all the state governments and officials of the National Testing Agency for the smooth conduct of the examination: Amit Khare, Secretary of Higher Education — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining social distancing were some the measures taken at the exam centres across the country.

The exam which has been postponed twice in view of COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled from September 1 to 6.

As per updates, the first shift of the exam began at 9.30 AM while the second shift began from 2.30 PM.

As part of the precautionary measure, all seats were thoroughly sanitised and the work stations and keyboards were disinfected before the start of each exam shift.

Over 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide transportation to candidates, a group of IIT alumni and students have also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.

Going in line with the directives from the Centre, the Western Railways on Tuesday said that it will run 46 additional special suburban services in Mumbai from September 1 6 for the convenience of JEE & NEET aspirants.