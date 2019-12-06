JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Friday release admit cards for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards, once released, from nta.ac.in, which is the official website of the NTA.

The JEE Main will be held in two stages. While stage one will be conducted between January 6-11, 2020, the second stage will be organised between April 3-9.

Steps to download JEE Main 2020 Admit Cards:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website nta.ac.in

Step 2: In the News and Events section, look for ‘NTA Main JEE 2020 Admit Card’

Step 3: In the new window that opens, enter registration number, password and other credentials

Step 4: You will see your admit card on the screen

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy for future use

The JEE Main exam will be conducted on the given dates in two separate shifts: 9:30 AM-12:30 PM and 2:30 PM-5:30 PM. From the official website, candidates can also download other exam-related materials like sample paper, syllabus, previous years’ question papers, etc.

The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only, except for the drawing test for B.Arch, which will be held in the ‘pen or paper’ (offline) mode.