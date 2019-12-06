JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2020 on its official website. Candidates are requested to download their admit cards from nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main will be held in two stages. While stage one will be conducted between January 6-11, 2020, the second stage will be organised between April 3-9.

Here’s How to Download JEE Main 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA, i.e., nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘NTA Main JEE 2020 Admit Card’ link under the News and Events section.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window. Now enter all the login credentials including your registration number and password.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a copy of the same for future use.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted on the given dates in two separate shifts: 9:30 AM-12:30 PM and 2:30 PM-5:30 PM. From the official website, candidates can also download other exam-related materials like sample paper, syllabus, previous years’ question papers, etc.

The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only, except for the drawing test for B.Arch, which will be held in the ‘pen or paper’ (offline) mode.