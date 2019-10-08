JEE Main 2020 Registration: The registration for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 will end on October 10. The National Testing Agency (NTA), recently extended the last date to submit the online application, from September 30 to October 10. Candidates who are yet to register for the exam can do so on jeemain.nta.nic.in, which is the official website to register for the exam.

The exam, the online application process for which began on September 3, will be conducted between January 6 and 11, 2020. The result will be announced on January 31.

Steps to register for JEE Main Exam 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘JEE Main 2020 January Session’

Step 3: Login using your credentials

Step 4: Fill the form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee using Debit/Credit card/Net Banking/UPI/Paytm

Candidates can make changes to their application form between October 14-20.

Based on their performance in JEE Main 2020, top candidates as per the requirement will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020, which is also known as IIT Entrance.