NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: Amid rising uproar over the postponement of the exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains from Tuesday with elaborate arrangements to maintain social distancing at various centres. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020 Latest Updates: Baggage, Mobile Phones And Stationery | List of Items Strictly Prohibited Inside Exam Halls

Many states such as Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students to provide transportation to candidates. On the other side, a group of IIT alumni and students have also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: Lucknow Police Resorts to Lathi Charge Against Samajwadi Party Workers Protesting September Exams

In the wake of these developments, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiyal ‘Nishank’ has urged the state governments to support the students appearing for the exam. Also Read - SC Allows States to Grant Benefit of Reservation of Seats to In-Service Doctors in NEET PG Degree Courses

“I wish best of luck to all students who are going to appear for the JEE tomorrow. I am also glad that over 7,77,465 have downloaded their admit cards. I have spoken to the CMs of most states to ensure that students don’t face problems,” Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the Indian Railways has allowed students and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days.

“Supporting students appearing for NEET and JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days. General passengers are requested not to commute,” Goyal said.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on September 13.

As many as 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh have registered for NEET.

JEE Main 2020: Crucial Instructions For Students

1) As per the COVID guidelines, the seating area will be thoroughly sanitised before each shift starts. And the gap between 2 seats will also be maintained.

2) The NTA has already said that the hand sanitisers will be available at entry points for candidates and centre staff.

3) For social distance, students need to maintain a space of at least 6 feet from each other at all the time.

4) Candidate will be offered a fresh 3 Ply mask before their entry to the exam hall.

Some General Information For Candidates

1) Students need to reach the exam centres at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

2) Students need to carry all the important documents to the exam hall. They also need to make sure that they carry JEE Main 2020 hall ticket.

3) It is better to avoid studying anything new one day before the exam and very important to stay calm, confident for the exam.