JEE Main Exam 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in January 2020. Interested candidates are requested to fill the application form which is available on the official website of JEE Main, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Note that the JEE Main exam 2020 will be held in English, Hindi and Gujarati languages across the nation.

The Joint Entrance Examination is conducted twice a year to select suitable candidates for admission into various undergraduate engineering programmes at various institutions including the National Institutes of Technology (NIT), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), and those funded by participating State Governments.

Check all the important dates related to JEE Main 2020:

1. Online submission of Application Form starts from September 3 to September 30 (till 11.50 PM).

2. Payment of fee should be made between September 3 and October 1, 2019 (through Credit card/Debit card/Net banking/UPI and PAYTM service till 11.50 PM).

3. The exam begins on January 6, 2020 (Monday) and concludes on January 11, 2020 (Saturday).

4. The results will be declared by January 31, 2020.

Check out the Eligibility Criteria for JEE Main 2020:

Note that there is no age limit to appear for this exam. However, candidates must have these eligibilities:

1. They must have cleared Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2018 or 2019 or will be appearing for the same in 2020.

2. They should have undertaken final examination of class 10+2 from a recognised education board in the country.

3. They should have cleared a Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

4. They should have cleared the final examination of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy’s two-year course.