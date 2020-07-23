New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday announced that JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in Class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained. Also Read - Manodarpan: MHRD’s New Initiative to Provide Psychosocial Support to Students | All You Need to Know

He said that for admissions in NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, apart from qualifying JEE Main, the eligibility is to secure a minimum of 75% marks in XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. Also Read - CBSE Reduces Syllabus 2020-21: Burden Lessened For Students of Classes 9-12 by up to 30%

“Due to prevailing circumstances, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs,” Pokhriyal said. Also Read - MHRD Asks CBSE to Revise Curriculum, Reduce Syllabus by 30% For Classes 9 to 12

📢Attention JEE Main aspirants!

For admissions in #NITs & other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, apart from qualifying #JEE Main, the #eligibility is to secure a minimum of 75% marks in XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

Earlier, the HRD minister had said that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has decided to relax admission criterion regarding class XII marks this year in view of partial cancellation of exams by various boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, the candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

“Due to the partial cancellation of class 12 exams by several boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced), 2020, qualified candidates this time. Qualified candidates who have passed class 12 examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained,” the HRD minister said in a series of tweets.

The JEE Mains examination, which has been postponed twice, will now be held from September 1 to 6, while JEE Advanced, which is conducted by the IITs, is scheduled to be held on September 27.