New Delhi: With no change in the schedule of JEE (Main), the exams are scheduled to begin from September 1. This will be the first national-level entrance exam to be conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The National Testing Agency is spending an additional Rs 13 crore to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, The Indian Express Reported.

According to the report, ten lakh masks, 10 lakh pair of gloves, 1,300 infrared thermometer guns, 6,600 litres of hand sanitiser have been arranged. At least 3,300 cleaning staff have been deployed to disinfect the examination centres.

The agency has already released its detailed SOP to conduct the examination in a maximum contact-less manner.

More invigilators have been roped in than previously planned as the number of test centres has gone up. The number of examination Centers has also been increased from 570 to 660. The number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now.

The exams will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9 Am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be from 3 Pm to 6 PM. In between, the classrooms will be thoroughly sanitised.