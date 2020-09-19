JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2 on Friday. Those who had appeared in the JEE Main Paper 2 exam for admission to B Arch and B Plan courses can check the scores by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - 'Cannot Put Careers of Students in Peril', SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Postponement of JEE, NEET Exams 2020

How to check JEE Main 2020 Paper 2 Result Also Read - NEET, JEE Main Exam 2020 Postponed Due to COVID-19; Check Out The New Dates

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in Also Read - JEE Main 2020 Exam: Admit Cards to be Released on December 6, Download From nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘JEE (Main) 2020 NTA Score Paper 2’

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth

Step 4: Your JEE Main Paper 2 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for furture reference

Direct link to download JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020

Earlier on Sept 11, NTA had announced the much-awaited results of JEE Mains. A total of 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile score in the JEE Mains 2020 examination, which was conducted from September 1 to 6.

Over 8.67 lakh students had appeared in the examination, after it was postponed on several occasions following the coronavirus pandemic.