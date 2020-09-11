JEE Main 2020 Result Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for JEE Main on their official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. All those who appeared for the JEE Main 2020 exams can visit the aforementioned website and check their results. Students must note that the result link is not yet available. Also Read - JEE Main 2020 Result Out Tomorrow? Know the Latest Update Here
In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students may wait for a while and then check their JEE Main 2020 results. Also Read - JEE Main 2020: NTA Ready With 10 Lakh Masks, 6,600 Litres of Sanitiser
A total of 24 students scored 100 percentile. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Here’s a Look at Safety Protocols For Aspirants Amid COVID-19
How To Check And Download JEE Main Result 2020:
Step 1. Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2. Click ‘JEE Mains 2020 results’
Step 3. A new window will appear on the display screen
Step 4. Enter your credentials and login
Step 5. Your JEE Mains results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6. Download the JEE Mains results 2020 and take a print out for future references
Follow these simple steps to check JEE Main 2020 results on phone:
Open google chrome or any browser on your mobile phone
Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on ‘JEE Main April/ September’ Result 2020
A new page will open
Enter your login credentials
Your JEE Main Scorecard will appear on your mobile screen
On Tuesday, the NTA had released the JEE Main answer key 2020 on its official website– nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Over 8 lakh students had appeared in the JEE Main 2020 examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students, parents and Opposition leaders had protested strongly demanding the postponement of the exam. But the government did not pay heed to their requests. Instead it issued strict guidelines for the appearing students and invigilators at the exam centre and conducted the entrance tests.