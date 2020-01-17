JEE Main 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the JEE Main 2020 Result on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of 9 students have scored 100, a report said.

Students are requested to visit the aforementioned website and check their results.

In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students can check their results later.

Know here steps to check JEE Main 2020 Result:

Step 1: Go on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says view result/scorecard

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your application number

Step 4: Now, click on submit

Step 5: Your result will now be displayed on the screen. Take a print-out for a future reference.