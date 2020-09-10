JEE Main 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the result for Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE), or JEE Main 2020 tomorrow, that is Friday, September 11. It must be noted that those who rank amongst the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2020 exam, which is taken for admission into one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Soon: Here Are The Top 25 Engineering Colleges in India As Per NIRF Rankings

Applications for JEE Advanced begins on September 12, which is why it is highly likely that the JEE Main 2020 Result will be out tomorrow, before registrations for JEE Advanced begin.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday further hinted that the process for JEE Mains 2020 result declaration has already started and the JEE scores will be announced soon.

“My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in the JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon,” he wrote on Twitter.

Over 8 lakh students have appeared for the JEE Main 2020 that was conducted from September 1 to 6 at various centres across the country with strict COVID guidelines in place.