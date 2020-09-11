JEE Main 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 result on Friday, September 11. Those who had appeared for the examination, can check their results at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the result in a pdf format. Besides, the result, the NTA will also release JEE Main cut-off today. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Soon: Here Are The Top 25 Engineering Colleges in India As Per NIRF Rankings

Follow these steps to check your JEE Main result

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main (jeemain.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the link which says “View Result/Scorecard”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Enter the security pin number provided

Step 5: Click login

Step 65: Check your JEE Main scores from next page

What is percentile score?

Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or

lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore the topper(highest score) of each

session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and

lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles.

The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination(instead of the raw marks of the candidate)

and shall be used for preparation of the merit lists. The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties.

Formula to calculate the Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows:

100 X Number of candidates appeared in the „Session‟ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate

Total number of the candidates appeared in the ‟Session‟