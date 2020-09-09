JEE Main 2020 Latest News: Giving a piece of good news for students who had recently appeared for the JEE Main 2020 amid strict COVID guidelines, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that the process for JEE Mains 2020 result declaration has already started and it will be announced soon. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Soon: Here Are The Top 25 Engineering Colleges in India As Per NIRF Rankings

Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal said that the process for result declaration has begun and the results will be announced soon.

"My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon," he said.

Soon after the results are declared, candidates can check their score be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Over 8 lakh students have appeared for the JEE Main 2020. Media reports suggest that the JEE Main 2020 result is expected to be out on September 11.

My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon. @PIB_India @MIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 9, 2020

Amid huge uproar from activists, political leaders and students, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the JEE Main 2020 exams from September 1 to 6 at various centres across the country with strict COVID guidelines in place.

The education minister also thanked the NTA and the officials for conducting the entrance exam safely at this time of coronavirus.

“My sincere thanks to all State Governments and their officials, @DG_NTA city coordinators, invigilators, and the entire community of examination functionaries for their overwhelming support to make these exams a success,” he said.

On Tuesday, the NTA has also released the JEE Mains 2020 answer key on its official website. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key before September 10.

JEE Mains 2020: Here’s How to Check Results

1) Students need to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Students need to click on the link “JEE Mains 2020 results” on the homepage

3) A new page will appear on the home screen

4) Then, they should put in required credentials and login

5) The JEE Mains 2020 results will appear on the home screen

6) For future reference, they can download the results and take print out.